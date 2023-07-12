(Bloomberg) -- The European Investment Bank will devote an additional €45 billion ($50 billion) to finance projects that help end the region’s dependence on fossil-fuel imports, mainly from Russia.

The EIB’s Board of Directors approved the funding, to be deployed by 2027, for projects associated with the European Union’s so-called REPowerEU program, the bank said in a statement. It complements a €30 billion package announced last October.

The EU has been racing to improve its energy security after Russia severely curtailed pipeline supplies of natural gas in the fallout of its war in Ukraine. The bloc has focused on its Green Deal agenda — an effort to reach climate neutrality by mid-century — as it recovers from the resulting energy crisis.

“We are deploying the full range of our available financial firepower” to support European manufacturing and industrial competitiveness in the transition to net zero, EIB President Werner Hoyer said in a statement.

The additional financing will support technologies including solar and wind power, batteries, carbon capture and grid improvements, according to the EIB, which is owned by the EU’s member states. The bank said the funding would spur more than €150 billion in investment by 2027.

It will also back investments related to extracting and processing critical raw materials — also a part of the bloc’s energy transition plans. The EU is competing with both China and the US to become a global leader in clean-energy manufacturing.

--With assistance from John Ainger.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.