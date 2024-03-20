(Bloomberg) -- The European Investment Bank has some margin to expand defense funding without hurting its top environmental, social and governance ratings, according to Morningstar Sustainalytics.

European countries have asked the lender to look at ways to invest more broadly in defense and review its list of restricted activities, as they seek to beef up security amid the growing threat from Russia. But changes that are too radical could endanger its high ESG grades that are key to some investors.

“If EIB continues to maintain detailed policies that exclude certain sectors or activities for sustainability reasons, its policies would continue to meet the industry’s highest standards, even if its mandate is modified to include defense financing,” said Dora Batoudaki, a ESG research manager at Morningstar Sustainalytics.

How to adapt the EIB is high on a list of priorities for talks between European Union leaders in Brussels later this week as Ukraine is struggles to acquire more ammunition and convince allies to provide more aid.

Earlier this week, 14 European countries including France and Germany sent a letter to EIB President Nadia Calvino, European Council President Charles Michel and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo calling for a new financing strategy that would allow investment beyond dual-use projects that are currently permitted.

Under the EIB’s current policy, it can’t finance activities such as ammunition and weapons, as well as equipment or infrastructure dedicated to military use.

But it’s looking at ways to expand its support for the defense industry such as by changing its definition of dual-use goods, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

Still, Morningstar Sustainalytics said there are limits to how much more the EIB could do.

“If, hypothetically, there is a controversial weapon involvement by EIB at the expense of society, then it may change our Controversy and ESG Risk Ratings,” said Sercan Soylu, ESG research director at Morningstar Sustainalytics. “Also, if we see that risks related to this issue intensify notably, this may lead to an increase in the bank’s risk exposure scores.”

The EIB has a “negligible” ESG Risk Rating with Sustainalytics — at 4.5, it’s the fifth strongest among about 16,000 entities covered by the firm. The score measures a company’s exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well it is managing those.

ESG scores are used by investors and index compilers to help determine their investment universes, with fund managers often excluding those with the lowest scores and targeting those with the highest.

Their importance — the global market for sustainable investing is worth $30 trillion, according to one estimate — has seen ESG rating providers come under increased scrutiny, with the EU moving to enforce rules on the industry.

--With assistance from Greg Ritchie.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.