(Bloomberg) -- The view of the biggest members will be key in determining who becomes the next head of the European Investment Bank, according to Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem.

“To have that 68% of the voting capital it will be important to have a clear position of the bigger member states, so they will definitely be one of the solutions,” Van Peteghem told reporters in Luxembourg on Monday.

Five candidates are vying to succeed Werner Hoyer, who is retiring at year end. Nadia Calvino of Spain and Margrethe Vestager of Denmark are considered the favorites, with Daniele Franco of Italy, Teresa Czerwinska of Poland and Thomas Ostros of Sweden also in the running.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Monday that his country, Europe’s biggest economy, has made a decision on who to back, but declined to provide a name.

A French Finance Ministry official highlighted that given the still large number of applicants it’s difficult to get a consensus.

It’s unclear when a pick will be made, though the Belgian finance minister urged that time is running out.

“I think I would like to finish rather sooner than later,” he said.

--With assistance from Jorge Valero and Christopher Condon.

(Adds Lindner comment in the fourth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.