(Bloomberg) -- The European Investment Bank will help the region develop its defense industry by financing a wider array of dual-use projects, President Nadia Calvino said.

“We need to step up our support to Europe’s security and defense industry — we need to reinforce our capacity in this area,” she told Bloomberg Television on Monday. “The European Investment Bank is ready to play its role.”

The European Union is looking to jump-start its defense industry after years of underspending following the Cold War. Last month, the EIB proposed a plan aimed at making it easier and faster to assist such projects.

The scope of small and medium-sized enterprises that can apply for funding was widened and a requirement for dual-use projects to derive more than 50% of their expected revenues from civilian use was waived. This broadens the bank’s activity to include things like infrastructure and equipment that can be used by both military and civilians.

“We are an investment bank and the mandate from European leaders was clear that we should step up our support to the European defense industry while safeguarding our financing capacity,” she said. “The reaction of financial markets is confirming that we are on the right track.”

“Now we have this action plan which should allow us to speed up with the €6 billion which are already earmarked for this industry,” Calvino said, adding that the entire program is €8 billion ($8.6 billion) but that €2 billion have already been invested.

One way of boosting EIB funds would be to adjust the so-called gearing ratio — the measure that determines how much the Luxembourg-based institution can lend as a proportion of its equity. The ratio currently is 2.5.

Calvino has called that constraint “outdated” in the past and did so again in Monday’s interview, adding that she anticipates this will soon change.

“I expect our shareholders, which are the member states, to remove this from the statue in their June annual meeting,” she said. “Our proposal is to remove it from the statute because this is an absolute constraint as the statute also registers the capital of the bank and allow the Board of Governors — that is the finance ministers of the 27 members states — to then decide to adjust the gearing ratios.”

