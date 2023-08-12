Eiffel Tower Evacuated, Bomb Teams Sent In After Security Threat

(Bloomberg) -- The Eiffel Tower was briefly evacuated early Saturday afternoon after a security alert was raised, Agence France-Presse reported.

The Paris monument reopened at around 3:30 p.m. local time, two hours after the incident. Bomb disposal teams had been dispatched to secure the area.

These types of situations are rare, a spokeswoman for Sete, the company that manages the iconic tourist attraction, told AFP. The news was first reported by BFM TV.

Sete and the Paris police didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from Bloomberg News.

