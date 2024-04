(Bloomberg) -- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc., a company developing therapies for rare metabolic diseases, has filed for bankruptcy.

Publicly traded Eiger listed about $38.8 million in assets and $53.1 million in liabilities in a Chapter 11 petition filed Monday in Dallas. The bankruptcy filing will give Eiger time to discuss restructuring options with its creditors.

Eiger, based in Palo Alto, California, filed Chapter 11 after its board of directors explored other financing options including searching for equity financing, according to court documents. The company said it develops therapies for hepatitis delta virus and other serious diseases.

Eiger said in court papers it will attempt to sell its assets in Chapter 11.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.