(Bloomberg) -- Eight European Union nations called for the bloc to scrap new pollution limits for car tailpipes as they distract from the goal of effectively banning new combustion engine vehicles after 2035, the latest sign of push back against environmental regulation.

The nations — including France and Italy — said they oppose new exhaust emission rules under the so-called Euro 7 as they could divert crucial investments needed for decarbonizing the sector, according to a non-paper seen by Bloomberg. Rules for heavy duty vehicles are too strict, while the overall start-date should be delayed, they added.

“We oppose any new exhaust emission rules — including new testing requirements or new emission limits — for cars and vans as these new rules would divert the industry’s investments from achieving the net-zero transition pathway,” the countries, which also include Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, said.

The paper comes amid growing signs that EU countries have reached regulatory saturation on environmental rules, following a swathe of laws designed to put the bloc on the path to climate neutrality by 2050. The Euro 7 regulation seeks to tighten rules on pollutants other than CO2, like carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides. The rules also aim to tackle particulates coming from brakes and tyres.

Tackling emissions from cars has been particularly challenging. The EU’s rules to effectively ban the combustion engine in new cars from 2035 were delayed for weeks after a last-minute push by Germany to secure allowances for so-called e-fuels. The concern is that the transition to electric could result in thousands of job losses in the sector.

Germany wasn’t a signatory of the non-paper, despite Transport Minister Volker Wissing having expressed reservations previously.

The Euro 7 rules — which will set standards for what will be the last generation of combustion engines — are due to kick in from July 1, 2025. The eight countries say that is too soon and argue that lead times are at least three years from the moment the package is adopted. Both parliament and member states are currently negotiating on their own positions before talks between the two sides begin.

Automotive executives including Carlos Tavares, chief executive officer of Stellantis NV, have argued the latest steps in cutting CO2 from cars pose unnecessary burdens on the industry and will slow the sector’s shift to electrification. France’s President Emmanuel Macron, has also said that there should be a pause in EU climate regulation.

