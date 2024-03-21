(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s air force downed all 31 missiles that Russia launched in its first large-scale attack on Kyiv since February, showing the capital’s air defense has remained robust despite delays in receiving military aid.

Thirteen people were hurt, mostly with light injuries, and no fatalities were reported in the assault early Thursday morning, the city’s military administration said on Telegram.

Explosions were heard all over the city as air defense systems countered the missiles. Debris fell in at least three districts, hitting apartment blocks, an industrial object and a kindergarten, according to the mayor. Some of the debris started fires, and 79 people had to be evacuated.

The barrage included 29 cruise missiles and two ballistic rockets, Ukrainian Air Forces commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram. The missiles fired from Russian territory made complex maneuvers and approached Kyiv simultaneously from different directions, according to military administration’s statement.

While Kyiv’s air defense has held, Russia is increasingly trying to exploit weaknesses in other cities. A missile barrage against the Black Sea port of Odesa killed 19 people last week. On Wednesday five people died and nine were wounded in Kharkiv, which lies near the border with Russia, after the city was shelled. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy repeated his call for more weapons supplies from Western allies in his regular video address that day.

In a post on X on Thursday, Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s partners must “demonstrate sufficient political will.” He added: “Such terror continues every day and night. It is possible to put an end to it through global unity. When it helps us with air defense systems. Russian terrorists do not have missiles capable of bypassing Patriot and other leading world systems.”

