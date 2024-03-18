(Bloomberg) -- Eight people were killed in air strikes by Pakistani military targeting the border regions in east Afghanistan, a development that could stir tensions between the neighboring countries.

At around 3 a.m., Pakistani planes “bombed” the houses of civilians in the eastern provinces of Khost and Paktika, killing five women and three children, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said in a statement on X. Such attacks are “a violation” of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and will have consequences, he added.

A Pakistani official confirmed the strikes but asked not to be named as he is not authorized to speak to media. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the military did not respond to a request for a comment.

Tensions between the two countries have risen since the Taliban took power in 2021. Pakistan repeatedly claimed that an offshoot of the Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, have threatened to overthrow the government and are now sheltering in Afghanistan.

Taliban Warn Pakistan Against Targeting Militants in Afghanistan

The government in Kabul has rejected the allegations from Islamabad. Pakistan has said it will start targeting the militants if the Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are reluctant to do so.

The air strikes on early Monday came two days after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden truck into a military post in northwest Pakistan. Seven soldiers were killed.

