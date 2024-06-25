(Bloomberg) -- At least eight people were killed in Kenya’s anti-government protests against controversial new taxes that demonstrators say are onerous for a largely poor nation, local broadcaster KTN reported, citing emergency services.

Police had barricaded the parliamentary precinct against protesters for most of the day, but by afternoon, demonstrators broke through and accessed the buildings. The sound of live ammunition and tear-gas cannisters exploding rang out across the city as police tried to disperse stone-throwing protesters chanting “Ruto must go!”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.