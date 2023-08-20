(Bloomberg) -- A wildfire broke out Saturday in Evros in northeast Greece, close to the border with Turkey, with residents of eight villages ordered to evacuate.

Some homes have been destroyed in one of the villages, Eleni Intzepelidou, a vice mayor of Alexandroupolis, said on Open TV.

Authorities warned people in the city of Alexandroupolis to shelter at home with closed doors and windows as smoke moves closer to them. The city’s airport remains open.

Jets and helicopters are operating to help control the Evros blaze, along with 135 firefighters on the ground.

Greece has been scorched by wildfires in recent weeks that burned forests and properties around the capital Athens region, as well as in popular tourist destinations such as Rhodes and Corfu.

Extreme temperatures and strong winds have fueled the fires. Authorities issued a high alert warning for potential fires in 15 regions in the country for Sunday.

