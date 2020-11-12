(Bloomberg) -- Federal regulators have identified the 18th U.S. death that was tied to a defective air-bag inflator made by the former Takata Corp.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday the victim was a passenger in a BMW AG that was involved in a September crash in Arizona.

The agency said in a statement that the incident “underscores the importance of replacing every recalled Takata air bag.”

NHTSA says BMW has repaired 1.6 million of the nearly 2.2 million air-bag inflators that were covered by the recall. Overall, the agency says carmakers have repaired more than 39 million of the over 50 million air-bag inflators that have been recalled as of Oct. 23.

The recall of Takata air bags has spread to nearly 13% of the total number of registered vehicles in the U.S. Exploding Takata air-bag inflators have been linked to at least 18 deaths and more than 250 injuries in the country, according to NHTSA.

BMW said in a statement said its engineers “will work closely with federal investigators to inspect the vehicle and to understand the details of the incident.”

“This tragic incident underscores the importance of responding to recall notices and having the recall completed free of charge,” the company said. “We urge all owners to take the recall notices seriously and to have the recalls completed at any authorized BMW Center, as soon as possible.”

Takata, the former Japanese air-bag manufacturer, was required to plead guilty to wire fraud and pay nearly $1 billion in criminal penalties stemming from the company’s conduct related to sales of defective air bag inflators. Takata has since been sold to a Chinese-owned company known as Key Safety Systems that is now known as Joyson Safety Systems.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.