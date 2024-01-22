(Bloomberg) -- Eike Batista’s OSX Brasil SA has filed a new request for bankruptcy protection in a Brazilian court, it said in a filing Sunday.

The shipbuilding company, which previously filed for bankruptcy protection in 2013, has more than 7.9 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in debt, according to the filing. Brazilian banks Caixa Economica Federal and Banco Santander Brasil SA are among its creditors, the filing said.

A new judicial recovery process is necessary “in order to prevent irreversible damage” to the company, it said in the filing. OSX requested the suspension of enforceability of all debts, as well as contractual provisions regarding early maturity of its obligations, including those related to its previous recovery process.

The Rio de Janeiro court in which the request was made will review the request.

“The company is following the case closely and will keep the market and its shareholders informed and updated,” OSX said in a statement to markets.

