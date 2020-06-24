(Bloomberg) -- Women clothing designer Eileen Fisher is the latest to pull advertisement money from Facebook Inc. for the month of July.

The move is part of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign that seeks to pressure the social media giant to crack down on hate speech and misinformation.

“By withholding our advertising dollars, together we can demand that Facebook take meaningful steps to create a platform that’s safer for all communities,” the brand said in a statement on Twitter.

Eileen Fisher’s takes the step following similar actions by major apparel brands and marketers such as The North Face, Patagonia and Arc’teryx.

Read: As Facebook Boycott Gains Steam, Small Advertisers Stay Put

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.