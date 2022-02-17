(Bloomberg) -- American-born Olympic freestyle skier Eileen Gu has been the target of online criticism after winning gold for China, her mother’s birthplace, but she’s hardly the only athlete competing under a different nationality.

The Stanford-bound Gu is one of the stars of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and has modeled for global brands including Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Tiffany & Co. The Wall Street Journal reported that Gu, born in San Francisco, has racked up deals with more than 30 brands.

Read More: ‘Pick a Side’: Eileen Gu Has Many U.S. Critics for Picking China

Yet for all the scrutiny she has endured for choosing to compete for China instead of the United States, switching nationalities for the games is not uncommon.

Elizabeth Swaney, an American-born freestyle skier who competed for Hungary in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, said several of the athletes she trained with in Park City, Utah, switched countries for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. She said although there are several paths to securing an Olympic spot, regardless of what country an athlete represents, they must still place at the top of world rankings and have the minimum number of points to qualify.

“An athlete might decide to switch countries for many reasons, including because it might be less competitive elsewhere.” Swaney said. “For example, once the IOC approves the pool of athletes that qualify, the country then nominates who they want to send. In some instances a coach may pick one athlete over another, so that athlete might have a better shot with another country.”

The Olympic charter states that “any competitor in the Olympic Games must be a national of the National Olympic Committee which is entering such competitor.” However, the definition of a “national” varies widely by country, with some requiring birthright, blood ties or marriage, while others requiring only residency or payment of fees.

In addition to Gu, there are at least 15 other American-born athletes competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics for other countries:

Hailey Kops, figure skater for Israel

Isabel Atkin, freestyle skier for Great Britain

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, monobobber for Jamaica

Jieruimi Shimisi, formerly known as Jeremy Smith, ice hockey player for China

John-Henry Kruger, speed skater for Hungary

Katie Vesterstein, alpine skier for Estonia

Louie Vito, snowboarder for Italy

Madison Woo, hockey player for China

Nathan Crumpton, skeleton for American Samoa

Rebekah Kolstad, hockey player for China

Sarah Escobar, alpine skier for Ecuador

Seamus O’Connor, snowboarder for Ireland

Tim Koleto, ice dancer for Japan

Zoe Atkin, freestyle skier for Great Britain

Zhu Yi, figure skater for China

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.