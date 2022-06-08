(Bloomberg) -- Skier Eileen Gu’s decision to support the US bid to host a Winter Olympics sparked fierce debate in China over the American-born athlete’s split loyalties between the world’s two largest economies.

Gu announced she would become an ambassador for the US effort to hold the event in Salt Lake City in 2030 or 2034 at the TIME100 Summit in New York.

That news became the second highest trending topic on China’s Twitter-like Weibo on Wednesday morning, with a hashtag quoting Gu’s comments at the event that she didn’t regret representing China at the Beijing Olympics racking up some 26 million reads.

Her decision to endorse a US Olympic bid was seen as a betrayal by some, coming so soon after Gu won gold for China. “Is she Chinese or American?” one user wrote, while another sniped that she’d “pretended” to be Chinese to make millions in endorsements, referring the 18-year-old’s deals with companies from JD.com Inc. to Luckin Coffee Inc.

Others were more supportive. “My friend Gu Ailing is really wonderful and makes me proud,” wrote one user, referring to the athlete by her Chinese name.

Gu shot to stardom in China by winning two gold medals and a silver at this year’s Beijing Winter Olympics, helping the nation land a record nine golds. Her success was a soft power coup for Beijing, prompting President Xi Jinping to mention her by name at an awards ceremony in April.

China’s American-Born Olympic Star Is Being Very, Very Careful

More nationalist voices in China were wary of Gu during the Winter Games, with former editor of the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper Hu Xijin warning she shouldn’t be seen as a patriot because it wasn’t clear what nationality she would hold in the future.

China doesn’t allow dual nationality and Gu has skirted questions about whether she gave up her US citizenship when she decided in 2019 to compete for China. She has frequently pledged support to both China and the US, and cited creating a “shared future” of globalism as one of her main goals of competing for the Asian nation.

Gu also rankled some in the US by competing for China, where her mother was born, partly due to concerns about human rights abuses in China.

