(Bloomberg) -- China cheered skier Eileen Gu for winning a silver medal on Tuesday at the Beijing Winter Olympics after a tumble nearly left her off the podium.

Gu suffered a big spill in her second run in the women’s freeski slopestyle that left her sitting on the ground with only one ski on and seemingly shaken.

Then a nearly flawless third attempt vaulted her into second place, and once again endeared her to millions of Chinese fans.

“She has indeed a strong heart and resilience,” one internet user wrote after the event, when half of the top 10 trending topics on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform were about the 18-year-old skier. “She can pull off such a good third run after failure during the second. Superb!”

Another wrote that people “can alway have faith in princess’s resilience,” adding: “She didn’t stand up for a long while after her fall. It was so heartbreaking to see. I hope everyone offers more support and understanding and less doubt.”

Gu, who was born in the U.S. and competes for China, is the star of the Olympics, at least in the nation of 1.4 billion people. Since she became the first Chinese woman to take gold in an Olympic snow event when she won the women’s freestyle big air last week, Gu has dominated Chinese state media coverage of the games.

She is also frequently featured in ads for companies such as e-retailer JD.com Inc. and the social media app Xiaohongshu, or Little Red Book. The Luckin Coffee Inc. chain has named a latte drink topped with blue powder after Gu.

Gu, who plans to attend Stanford University after the Winter Olympics, will try for a third medal later this week in the freeski half-pipe event.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.