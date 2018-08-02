(Bloomberg) -- Greenlight Capital Re Ltd., the reinsurer where David Einhorn oversees investments, plans to borrow $100 million to buy back equity after the stock lost more than a quarter of its value this year.

The company will offer convertible notes due 2023, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. The securities are being offered through a private sale and Greenlight Capital Re said it plans to repurchase up to one million Class A shares.

Einhorn’s hedge fund has suffered an almost 18 percent loss this year, results he said were "far worse than we could have imagined." The investment returns for Cayman Islands-based Greenlight Capital Re dropped more than 15 percent. Still, insurance underwriting during the second quarter showed signs of improvement.

Greenlight Capital Re shares surged after reporting results Wednesday. Still, the stock is down 24 percent this year through Aug. 1. Executives said on a conference call that they’re heading into a review process with ratings firm A.M. Best.

The shares fell further on Thursday, sliding as much as 5.2 percent in New York.

