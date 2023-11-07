(Bloomberg) -- Eisai Co. is aiming for ¥10 billion ($66.5 million) in sales of its Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi for the current fiscal year through March.

The company, which reported quarterly results on Tuesday, sees significant increase in Leqembi sales starting in the September-December fiscal third quarter after full US approval in July. Revenue from the drug in the first half was ¥400 million, according to presentation materials.

Eisai shares fell 5.2%, the most since Sept. 26, after slightly raising its full-year profit guidance to ¥51 billion, still short of average analyst estimates for almost ¥55 billion. The stock has been volatile in recent months with the news surrounding the Alzheimer’s drug, developed with Biogen Inc. and the first to slow progression of the mind-robbing disease.

Eisai said it anticipates approvals in China and Europe for Leqembi in the January-March quarter. The drugmaker anticipates higher research and development expenses related to Leqembi, and also recorded impairment losses related to the research facilities at the U.S. consolidated unit, as well the depreciation of the yen.

Eisai shares are down 11% this year, compared with a 23% gain in the Topix Index.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, which afflicts over 55 million people worldwide and is expected to almost double every 20 years, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International. Eisai previously forecast revenue from Leqembi to reach ¥1 trillion in fiscal 2030.

The drug, also called lecanemab, is among the most potent in a new generation of antibodies that help clear amyloid, a toxic protein that slowly builds up in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients

