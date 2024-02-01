(Bloomberg) -- Eisler Capital is preparing to start an office in Dubai, joining a string of global peers growing in the emerging hedge fund hub.

The London-based investment firm is in the process of incorporating and seeking regulatory approval in Dubai, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The $4 billion multistrategy hedge fund is looking for office space that could accommodate about 30 people and aims to have its staff on the ground by the third quarter of this year, the person said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.

Eisler joins hedge funds from Millennium Management to Brevan Howard Asset Management opening offices in the Middle East as the region lures firms with its low taxation and convenient time zone. Dubai’s financial center is in talks with more than 50 hedge funds about setting up operations in the city, an executive said last year.

A spokesman for the investment firm declined to comment.

Eisler, founded in 2015 by former co-head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s global securities unit Edward Eisler, has been transforming itself into a multistrategy hedge fund from its roots in macro trading. The firm shuttered its first money pool in 2022 and ditched plans to start another so it could focus on deploying teams across strategies.

Last year, it opened offices in Jersey, Malta, and West Palm Beach and added 42 people to its more than 60 investment teams that work across fixed income, equity, macro and commodities strategies, the person said.

Eisler now employs around 300 people globally and its hedge fund gained 9.8% last year, Bloomberg News reported previously.

