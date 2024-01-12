(Bloomberg) -- Sean Gambino, who shuttered his hedge fund to join Eisler Capital in 2022, is leaving the multistrategy investment firm to strike out on his own again.

New York-based Gambino, who specializes in equity long/short trading, is setting up Baypointe Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter. London-based Eisler, which manages about $4 billion, is expected to invest in Gambino’s new fund, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.

The move signals the start of a reverse migration from multistrategy investment firms as some top-paid traders and the pod shops — which vied to hire them with sweet deals — part ways. Reasons may include the realization by both the parties that some of their strategies don’t work that well for platforms that typically require low-volatile returns.

A spokesman for Eisler Capital declined to comment.

Ben Melkman, another well-known trader who abandoned a plan for his own hedge fund and instead joined Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, departed the firm within a year in November. That was in part because the multistrategy hedge fund decided to trade with less directional exposure to markets.

Before moving to Eisler, Gambino managed about $400 million in peak assets at Heron Bay. The hedge fund, which started trading in June 2015, had produced an average annual return of 18.6% despite being net short equities on average. By comparison, equity long-short hedge funds tracked by Bloomberg gained about 3.5% annually during the period.

But Gambino decided to take his team to Eisler because capital raising was tough and the firm offered a larger asset base and better trading infrastructure.

While mopping up cash is still difficult, a string of startups that have been raising billions of dollars have shown that those with a track record of making money could still get backing from investors.

Hedge fund launches were on track to exceed closures in 2023, only for the second time since 2014.

Also bolstering confidence are the double-digit returns produced last year by the likes of Light Street Capital Management, Viking Global Investors, Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.

Gambino shut his Heron Bay Capital in 2022 and joined Eisler with his investment team to bet on and against a large-cap portfolio of stocks focused on the consumer sector, the same strategy they ran previously. Heron Bay also had money from Eisler Capital.

Eisler was founded in 2015 by Edward Eisler, the former co-head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s global securities unit, and has its roots in macro trading. It shuttered its first money pool in 2022 and ditched plans to start another so it could focus on its multistrategy approach that deploys many teams across strategies.

It employs around 300 people across 10 offices. The firm has expanded its trading teams to 60 now, a 50% growth over the last year, one of the people said. The fund gained 9.8% in 2023.

