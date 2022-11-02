(Bloomberg) -- Eisler Capital will wind down its first hedge fund and no longer start another fund to focus entirely on its multi-strategy money pool as the firm pivots to an approach that’s increasingly popular with investors.

The London-based firm has told clients in the Eisler Capital fund that it will return money in the strategy at the end of this year, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. Eisler Capital Multi Strategy fund, which allows it to charge lucrative pass-through fees, is now the sole focus, the memo said.

The money manager has also shelved plans to launch Eisler Capital Structure Opportunities Fund, which was to be led by former Myriad Asset Management money manager Graham Wood, Bloomberg reported.

A spokesman for Eisler Capital, which manages $3.5 billion, declined to comment.

The move adds to a growing body of evidence showing increasing demand for multi-strategy hedge funds. The firms, which employ teams of traders rather than focusing on a few star individuals, have seen inflows this year, while the industry as a whole has suffered from outflows.

“This transformation reflects both the direction of the industry and the competitive dynamics within it,” the firm wrote in the memo. “Our cost pass-through structure creates the best alignment with our investors and we believe it puts us in the strongest possible position to generate superior risk adjusted returns and attract and retain the most talented people in the industry.”

Edward Eisler, the former co-head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s global securities unit, set up his eponymous investment firm in 2015 in one of the largest startups in Europe. The Eisler Capital fund being wound down, which began with a macro strategy, had shrunk to a couple of hundred million dollars in assets and was down 8% this year through September, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Powering the rise of multi-strats is the so-called pass through fee structure, which can cover everything from boosting pay to hiring, to covering rent and even entertainment. While management fees were traditionally set at an annual rate of 2% of assets, the pass-through charge isn’t set and can climb to 10% or more. That’s giving hedge funds more money to poach the best traders.

Eisler’s multi strategy fund will become the firm’s flagship fund and start the first quarter of next year with commitments of more than $3 billion, having grown from $750 million at its start last year, the person said asking not to be identified because the details are private. The fund had gained 14.1% through September this year, according to an investor letter.

Eisler has been transforming itself into a multi-strategy investment firm. Investors are plowing money into such platforms pioneered by the likes of Millennium Management and Citadel. Such funds are on the cusp of becoming the dominant strategy in the industry, replacing equity hedge funds.

Since starting in 2015 in a small office in London’s St James’s Place with five people, Eisler has grown to more than 200 employees. It currently has 45 investment teams operating from its offices in London, Cambridge in the UK, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Paris and Milan.

Earlier this year, Heron Bay Capital’s founder Sean Gambino shut down his investment firm to move to Eisler with his team.

(Updates with dropped new fund plan in first and third paragraphs.)

