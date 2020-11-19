(Bloomberg) -- El Al Israel Airlines and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways signed a memorandum of understanding on code-sharing and frequent flyer programs as commercial flights between the United Arab Emirates and Israel start.

The MoU also covers cooperation in cargo, engineering, destination management and the use training facilities, Etihad said in a statement.

