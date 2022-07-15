(Bloomberg) --

Israel’s flag carrier El Al said it welcomes the “very positive” decision by Saudi Arabia to open its airspace to all airlines, including flights traveling to and from Tel Aviv.

“It’s great news!” said Shlomi Am-Salom, spokesman for El Al. “We’ve been waiting for it for a long time.”

Until the decision by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation early Friday, most commercial flights to and from Israel had to skirt Saudi airspace, adding hours of travel -- and substantial fuel costs to some flights.

El Al has previously said that allowing its jets to fly over Saudi airspace would cut travel times to New Delhi and Bangkok by more than two and a half hours, and open up the possibility of direct flights to Australia.

“It will be a great help for Israeli passengers, and we really think this is a very positive, and welcome, and blessed decision,” Am-Salom said.

