(Bloomberg) -- A yield on 10-year Treasuries of around 4.25% is a “reasonable” average for 2024 as one of the year’s biggest bets comes to pass, according to Mohamed El-Erian.

Following the Federal Reserve’s March policy meeting Wednesday, the yield curve, as measured by the spread between two- and 10-year Treasury yields, steepened sharply before giving up the move later in the week.

“The bond market is now realizing that finally the curve is going to steepen,” El-Erian told Bloomberg Television Friday. “It’s realizing that we are going to tolerate higher inflation for awhile but that inflation is going to be well-anchored.”

The highly anticipated move back to normal — where longer-dated yields are above their short-term equivalents to compensate for risk over time — has so far not materialized, though is close at hand, according to the president of Queens’ College, Cambridge and Bloomberg Opinion columnist.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year note were around 4.2% Friday while the more policy-sensitive two-year was at 4.6%.

At the conclusion of the Fed’s policy meeting Wednesday, policymakers affirmed the central bank’s forecast for three interest rate cuts this year, while raising their longer-run policy rate estimate for 2025.

Read more: El-Erian Says It’s Too Soon for Fed to Declare Inflation Victory

A key takeaway from this month’s Fed meeting, El-Erian said, was the notion that global central banks could begin targeting an inflation range instead of a single point. In the case of the Fed, he said, that could mean looking for inflation to settle between 2% and 3%.

“We’re going to look back on this week as the week in which central banks abandoned a point inflation target for a range,” El-Erian said. “It’s not without risk because at some point you could destabilize inflation expectations, but it is the right move because we live in a different macro paradigm.”

--With assistance from Lisa Abramowicz, Jonathan Ferro and Annmarie Hordern.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.