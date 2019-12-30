(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve realizes that it can’t put its key policy tool, the federal funds rate, on autopilot, and that it needs to better communicate its policy choices, said Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz SE’s chief economic adviser.

El-Erian dismissed suggestions the U.S. is facing a recession, saying in an interview on “Fox News Sunday” that the economy is likely to continue growing at 2.5 percent to 3 percent.

President Donald Trump’s frequent criticism of Fed policy is unusual, El-Erian said, adding that the independence of the central bank is important to economic security. Bloomberg News reported this month that Trump discussed with aides the idea of firing Fed Chairman Jerome Powell after the Fed’s latest rate hike, the fourth of 2018.

With one trading day left in 2018 U.S. stock markets are on track to post their worst December in history.

El-Erian, who’s also a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, said that turmoil in Washington, including a government shutdown now in its ninth day, is a factor in the market’s recent decline. But he said a bigger factor is that the global economy -- notably China and Europe -- has become more uncertain.

With the Fed and the European Central Bank tightening liquidity, “it’s no longer about buying every dip, it’s about selling every rally,” El-Erian said. As market uncertainly is amplified by computer trading, the possibility of 1,000-point daily swings in the Dow Jones Industrial Average is the “new reality” for now, he said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ros Krasny in Washington at rkrasny1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net, Daniel Taub, Kevin Miller

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.