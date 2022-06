El-Erian Says Today’s Hike Consistent With Stagflation Baseline

(Bloomberg) -- Allianz adviser Mohamed El-Erian believes that today’s Fed hike is consistent with a stagflationary baseline, including a “fatter recession left tail, and a thinner right tail.”

