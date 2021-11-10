(Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE’s Mohamed El-Erian warned against downplaying the surge in prices in the U.S. as “transitory,” a stance he said is becoming a “real issue” from an economic and socio-political standpoint.

Inflation is significantly “hotter” than forecast, El-Erian, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, wrote in a Twitter post, after Labor Department data showed U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace since 1990 in October.

Read more: Inflation in U.S. Builds With Biggest Gain in Prices Since 1990

The advances in the consumer price index on the year and on the month exceeded all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.