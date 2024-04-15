Top Stories
Do severance packages include bonuses in Ontario?
SPONSORED: Being laid off unexpectedly can be disorienting and stressful. In addition to managing the shock of job loss, fired employees often face a flurry of practical concerns, including understanding their severance package and what's included in it.
-
-
Apr 11
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes6:35
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
-
Apr 128:23
Boeing shares on longest losing streak since 2018
The turmoil at Boeing Co. has put the planemaker’s shares on their worst run since its 737 Max aircraft was involved in a deadly crash off Indonesia five years ago.
-
Apr 129:21
Toronto airports authority announces 'decade-long investment' in Pearson Airport
Toronto’s airports authority has announced a multibillion-dollar plan to update and modernize Toronto Pearson Airport.
-
Apr 12
The Week Ahead: Canadian federal budget, Netflix earnings
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
Apr 128:21
Asking rent prices in March up 8.8% from year ago, but down from February: Urbanation
A new report says the asking rent for a home in Canada in March was up 8.8 per cent compared with a year ago, but down from February.
-
Apr 10
Economists react to Bank of Canada interest rate decision8:19
Economists react to Bank of Canada interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada’s latest interest rate announcement came as no surprise to experts who say the move highlights incoming cuts this summer.
-
Apr 126:35
Young Canadians squeezed by housing turn away from Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau swept to power in 2015 with the help of younger Canadians captivated by his positive messaging and socially progressive views. That same group of voters may eventually be his undoing.
-
Apr 113:49
Gold jumps to top US$2,400 as Middle East risks stoke demand
Gold climbed to a fresh record as the safe haven asset was boosted by simmering Middle East tensions.
-
Apr 10
What's the neutral rate, and why did the Bank of Canada raise it?8:19
What's the neutral rate, and why did the Bank of Canada raise it?
The Bank of Canada's interest rate decision on Wednesday didn’t bring cuts, but it did bring new insight into where the central bank thinks interest rates may be headed.
-
Apr 124:31
Javed Mirza's Top Picks: April 12, 2024
Top picks from Javed Mirza, technical strategist at Raymond James.
-
Apr 128:38
Corus reports $9.8M Q2 loss compared with $15.5M loss a year ago, revenue down
Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a loss attributable to shareholders of $9.8 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $15.5 million a year earlier as its revenue fell 13 per cent.
-
Apr 125:47
Stormy weather, 'sluggish' spending push MTY Food Group's Q1 profits, revenue down
Inclement weather and "sluggish" consumer spending delivered a double whammy to MTY Food Group Inc. in its first quarter, pushing the fast-food chain owner's profits down from a year ago.
-
Apr 124:24
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith appears in Ottawa after attacking federal housing plan
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa today after tabling a bill that would allow her province to block future direct funding from the federal government to cities.
-
Apr 9
Proposed renters' bill of rights won't help supply, developer says8:21
Proposed renters' bill of rights won't help supply, developer says
A top rental developer in Toronto says a proposed renters’ bill of rights will do little to address the most pressing issue driving rental prices higher: supply.
-
Apr 127:42
Walmart Canada says robots are coming to two Ontario warehouses, but jobs not at risk
In a Calgary warehouse almost as big as eight football fields, an army of robots whir about, carrying massive quantities of merchandise bound for Walmart Canada customers.
-
Apr 126:18
Increasing renewable energy to create more conflicts between environmental values
An Alberta environmental group opposes a solar power project over concerns it would damage antelope habitat and block their migration.