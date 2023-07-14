You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
BANK OF CANADA RATE HIKE
-
0:28
What mortgage owners need to know about the Bank of Canada's rate hike
-
0:22
Are we done with rate hikes? Here's what the Bank of Canada has to say
-
1:17
Inflation will linger for longer, Bank of Canada says
-
0:21
Bank of Canada rate hike could put more pressure on landlords, expert says
-
5:44
Bank of Canada deploying forecast 'fiction,' Scotiabank economist says
-
0:21
Bank of Canada suggests 'firms abroad' are keeping prices high
-
-
Jul 14
Shorter fixed-rate mortgages take spotlight as borrowers feel pinch of higher rates6:23
Shorter fixed-rate mortgages take spotlight as borrowers feel pinch of higher rates
Rapidly rising interest rates have transformed mortgage preferences as borrowers increasingly opt for shorter-term fixed-rate contracts.
-
17h ago6:17
The Week Ahead: CPI, retail sales data due
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
15h ago6:42
TSX recap: Index finishes down slightly amid losses in energy stocks
Canada's main stock index ticked lower Friday led by losses in the energy sector, while U.S. markets were mixed.
-
18h ago5:15
Taylor Swift gives U.S. hotels a boost as singer’s concert tour skips Canada
Taylor Swift’s concert tour is giving the hotel industry a boost as tourism rebounds from the pandemic, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve.
-
17h ago5:52
Telus International shares slump on lower guidance
Shares of Telus International Inc. were trading down almost 30 per cent at midday on the Toronto Stock Exchange after it slashed its growth guidance for the year.
-
Jul 12
CIBC economist says rate hike probably 'unnecessary'1:17
CIBC economist says rate hike probably 'unnecessary'
A prominent CIBC economist said the Bank of Canada could raise its benchmark interest rate again after Wednesday’s hike to five per cent – and that move could be a mistake.
-
Jul 130:21
Average asking price for Canadian rental unit hits record high in June: Rentals.ca
The average asking price for a rental unit in Canada reached a record $2,042 last month amid continued interest rate hikes and population expansion, according to a new report by Rentals.ca and Urbanation.
-
16h ago5:55
Hollywood strikes bring uncertainty to local businesses as TIFF nears
The Toronto International Film Festival is still more than a month away, but a pair of U.S. entertainment worker strikes have Hollywood North worried the annual event won't offer the usual boost for local businesses.
-
Jul 13
The Bank of Canada hiked interest rates again this week in response to persistently high inflation, prompting questions about the role of mortgages in the ongoing battle with high consumer prices.
-
23h ago6:11
Canada's economy lags on standard of living metrics: TD Economics
Canada lags behind other advanced economies on standard of living metrics, a new report has found, with persisting productivity issues being a leading contributor behind the trend.
-
23h ago5:55
B.C. cargo flow should be back to normal in days after port strike, says researcher
A logistics researcher says it should take only days for cargo flow to return to pre-strike levels at B.C. ports after a 13-day work stoppage ended with a tentative deal.
-
20h ago8:31
Digital Realty CEO on AI and the data centre business
The chief executive of a real estate trust that hosts data centres says artificial intelligence is a new demand trend his company is trying to capitalize on.
-
21h ago0:28
As inflation inches closer to 3%, economists warn progress will stall this year
As inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
-
Jul 12
Possible Laurentian Bank sale could 'attract a lot of interest,' expert says8:41
Possible Laurentian Bank sale could 'attract a lot of interest,' expert says
Following Laurentian Bank of Canada's announcement that it’s undergoing a strategic review, experts are debating how many suitors would be interested in the taking it over.
-
21h ago4:33
Once people hear aspartame is a possible carcinogen little attention is paid to the science: Expert
Food companies that use aspartame might be forced to change their ingredients if the public perception of the artificial sweetener turns negative following reports that have deemed it possibly cancer causing, one expert is warning.
-
23h ago11:42
The Daily Chase: S&P 500 in rally mode; Canopy Growth plunges
Is anyone still using Threads? After a very enthusiastic launch that saw it become the world’s fastest viral app with 100 million sign ups in just five days, I’m not seeing much action.