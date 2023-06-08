You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
-
BANK OF CANADA RATE HIKE
-
9:12
Bank of Canada now eyeing 'corporate pricing behaviour' in its inflation fight
-
9:12
Rate hike prompted by higher risk of sticky inflation: BoC's Beaudry
-
6:52
Citi economist who called Bank of Canada rate hike predicts another to come
-
6:44
What mortgage owners need to know about the Bank of Canada's rate hike
-
8:27
Rental market will suffer most amid Bank of Canada interest rate hike: Experts
-
8:21
Are more interest rate hikes on the way? Here's what experts say
-
-
23h ago
Manulife's Donald rues Bank of Canada hike, sees recession soon9:12
Manulife's Donald rues Bank of Canada hike, sees recession soon
Canada’s economy is poised to enter a recession as soon as the third quarter, and it’s going to be a painful one for many people, according to Manulife Investment Management’s global chief economist.
-
8m ago5:17
Wildfires, smoke having 'huge impact' on some tourism operators across Canada
Raging wildfires and smoky skies across much of Canada have put a damper on travel this summer, resulting in cancelled plans and closed businesses.
-
Sep 12
Smart Wealth™ with Thane Stenner
Award-winning portfolio manager and podcast host Thane Stenner helps you understand why being wealthy is not the same as being rich. Join him on this podcast in having authentic conversations about success with the most brilliant and fascinating leaders who have built their wealth smartly and strategically and learn what they are currently doing to continue to stay wealthy, longer term. New episodes monthly.
-
14m ago7:58
WestJet, Swoop pilots ratify new agreement with pay increases, other improvements
WestJet and Swoop pilots have ratified a new collective agreement after a bargaining process that saw the threat of a strike snarl many Canadians' long weekend plans last month.
-
4h ago5:17
Poor air quality from fires expected to continue for at least a couple days
Smoke and flames continue to engulf much of Canada, with Alberta imposing new evacuation orders, Manitoba bracing for heavy, lightning-generating thunderstorms and high wildfire risks and poor air quality from coast to coast.
-
Jun 7
Freeland tries to calm 'anxious' Canadians after fresh rate hike6:39
Freeland tries to calm 'anxious' Canadians after fresh rate hike
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tried to reassure Canadians that the economy is still headed for calmer times after the central bank unexpectedly resumed raising interest rates.
-
53m ago6:23
TSX today: Index down in late-morning trading
Losses in the base metal and industrial stocks helped lead Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets inched higher.
-
16h ago2:11
Donald Trump charged in Florida over secret documents case
Donald Trump has been indicted over his refusal to return classified documents found at his Florida home, according to three people familiar with the matter.
-
Jun 8
RBC predicts mild recession in late 2023, 'bumpy landing' likely9:14
RBC predicts mild recession in late 2023, 'bumpy landing' likely
Royal Bank of Canada economists predict a mild recession to come in both Canada and the U.S. in either the third or fourth quarter this year, about a quarter later than previous estimates.
-
3h ago3:57
Canada joins U.S. trade complaint against Mexico's GMO corn ban
Canada will join a trade dispute initiated by the US over Mexico’s restrictions on genetically modified corn imports.
-
16h ago7:26
Oil set for second weekly drop as demand concerns return
Oil was largely unchanged this week as demand concerns returned to the fore, snuffing out gains driven by Saudi Arabia’s unilateral pledge to cut production.
-
4h ago11:40
The Daily Chase: Canada loses jobs in May; Brookfield to snap up Network International
The Canadian labour market finally faltered in May, shedding 17,300 jobs to post the first decline since last August.
-
Jun 74:09
Four directors step down from Indigo board, Reisman also leaving in August
Nearly half the board of Indigo Books and Music Inc. is stepping down — including founder and executive chair Heather Reisman — in a stunning announcement that saw one director allege poor leadership and treatment.
-
Jun 8
Currencies positioned to outperform amid rate hikes according to Kathy Lien
Currencies positioned to outperform amid rate hikes according to Kathy Lien
Central banks around the world continue to battle runaway inflation through interest rate hikes and one expert believes she has picked out three currencies that will persevere throughout aggressive monetary policy measures.
-
1h ago4:27
U.S. tech trim gains as S&P 500 pushes into bull market
Technology shares pared gains Friday, though the S&P 500 remained cemented in bull-market territory amid bets the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its hiking cycle.
-
20h ago9:03
GM to join Tesla's EV charging network, creating U.S. standard
General Motors Co. will adapt its electric vehicles to Tesla Inc.’s Superchargers, following Ford Motor Co.’s lead and all but ensuring it will become an industry standard in the US.