BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
11:17
How to invest as the Bank of Canada holds interest rates at 5%
-
5:22
Rate pause to benefit renters: experts
-
3:36
'The market is wrong' on rate cut timeline: Ed Devlin
-
6:34
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen talks innovation and space exploration
-
5:22
Here's where experts think interest rates might go from here
-
5:20
Small business confidence lowest since 2020: index
-
-
11h ago
Interest rates: What paths will the U.S., Canada take?6:35
Interest rates: What paths will the U.S., Canada take?
Central banks in the U.S. and Canada may both be done with rate hikes, but they could take divergent monetary policy paths within the next year, economists say.
-
5h ago8:43
RBC gives City National unit US$2.95 billion capital injection
Royal Bank of Canada has injected US$2.95 billion into City National Bank so far this year as part of an effort to clean up the California subsidiary’s balance sheet, according to a new regulatory filing.
-
Oct 30
Take advantage of higher interest rates
One option to benefit from the highest interest rate levels in decades is the Capital Direct 1 Income Trust, which invests primarily in fixed-term, high-quality, residential real estate mortgages. This unique Fund has a long track record of providing reliable and comparatively high rates of income combined with the flexibility for investors to access their money on a monthly basis.
Presented by:
-
5h ago6:02
Centerra Gold sees earnings rise in third quarter, bringing in US$60.6 million
Centerra Gold Inc. says it earned US$60.6 million in the third quarter, up from a loss of $33.9 million a year earlier.
-
6h ago
Canada may face 'big fight' with U.S. over digital tax plans, American envoy warns
A "big fight" between Canada and the United States could be looming over the federal Liberal government's plan to impose what Washington's envoy to Ottawa described Tuesday as a "discriminatory" tax on digital services.
-
Oct 30
Fiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem says8:26
Fiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem says
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says fiscal and monetary policy are rowing in opposite directions, making it harder to bring inflation down.
-
Oct 305:17
CEO John Chen out at BlackBerry as company prepares to divide business
After a decade at the helm of BlackBerry Ltd. CEO and executive chairman John Chen will retire from the company at the end of the week.
-
11h ago6:13
TSX operator’s focus on information services helping them grow: CEO
Despite slowing economic activity, the CEO of the company that operates of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) says his business has seen strong revenue growth this year thanks to a focus on providing data and information services.
-
Oct 30
Mortgage payment shocks pose risks to Canadian banks: RBC4:55
Mortgage payment shocks pose risks to Canadian banks: RBC
Payment shocks from mortgages renewing at higher interest rates over the next three years may pose a substantial tail risk to Canadian banks, according to a new report from RBC Capital Markets.
-
11h ago5:20
'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be no further carbon price carve-outs, including for natural gas heating, as criticism mounts of his decision to temporarily exempt home heating oil from the policy.
-
7h ago9:00
Freeland to meet with provincial finance ministers on possible Alberta CPP withdrawal
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she will meet provincial and territorial finance ministers later this week to discuss the possibility of Alberta's withdrawal from the Canada Pension Plan.
-
12h ago4:53
Canada may have entered a technical recession, early StatCan data show
The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession, according to the preliminary gross domestic product estimate from Statistics Canada.
-
13h ago8:07
Canadian Tire buys back stake in financial services business from Scotiabank
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has signed a deal to buy back the 20 per cent stake in Canadian Tire Financial Services that is owned by Scotiabank for $895 million.
-
Oct 27
Consumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economists9:13
Consumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economists
With interest rates likely at or near their peak in Canada, experts say consumers shouldn’t expect rates to return to pre-pandemic levels.
-
14h ago4:40
BHP pushes ahead with giant fertilizer mine expansion in Canada
BHP Group approved an accelerated expansion of its giant potash project in Canada, as fertilizer markets remain buoyed by expectation of tight supplies and as the mining giant seeks to become less dependent on polluting fossil fuels.
-
Oct 307:39
Investors react to Air Canada earnings
Air Canada’s sparkling earnings report showed the company is rebounding from the pandemic, but investors are still concerned that challenging times may be on the way.