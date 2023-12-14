Top Stories
What you're getting wrong about terminations in Ontario
Losing your job is always a shock, even if you saw it coming. It feels like the rug has been pulled out from beneath, leaving you in a state of uncertainty as you scramble to figure out your next steps.
12:07
Ex-Bank of Canada governors share their economic outlooks
5:52
What does a rate hold mean for bonds and equities?
What is dollarization, and why is Argentina considering it?
6:18
Here's when experts think interest rates might come down
8:03
Bank of Canada rate pause: What mortgage holders should know
6:18
READ: The Bank of Canada's statement on its latest rate decision
Dec 14
EXCLUSIVE: Scotiabank CEO explains his North American growth strategy5:44
EXCLUSIVE: Scotiabank CEO explains his North American growth strategy
Scotiabank CEO Scott Thomson has laid out a new plan for the bank that includes a fresh focus on the company’s Canadian operations.
17h ago
Rogers reaches deal with rival carriers on TTC wireless access
After tense negotiations and public sparring throughout the year, Canada's major telecommunication carriers have reached a deal to offer wireless coverage on Toronto's subway system.
Dec 158:18
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in Canada down 22% in November
The annual pace of housing starts in Canada fell 22 per cent in November as work began on fewer multi-unit projects, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday.
19h ago6:37
The Week Ahead: inflation and GDP data due
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
Dec 156:56
Tax hike on wealthy donors could add to charity woes in 2024
At a time when Canadian charities are having to do more with less, the federal government is set to impose a tax hike that could put a serious damper on donations.
Dec 14
What to know about Canada's proposed share buyback tax6:56
What to know about Canada's proposed share buyback tax
A new levy on Canadian companies that repurchase stock from their shareholders is expected to come into force on Jan. 1. Here’s what you need to know about the proposed share buyback tax, with insights from a tax professional.
21h ago3:14
Wholesale sales, excluding petroleum products and oilseeds and grains, down
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseeds and grain, fell 0.5 per cent to $81.7 billion in October.
14h ago7:19
Freeland won't say how long it could take to determine what Alberta entitled from CPP
Citing the "complicated" nature of pensions and need for all provinces and territories to weigh in, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland would not provide a specific timeline for determining how much Alberta would be entitled to if it leaves the Canada Pension Plan.
Dec 13
Scotiabank increasing North American focus, could exit some foreign markets4:34
Scotiabank increasing North American focus, could exit some foreign markets
Scotiabank will focus its growth efforts closer to home and could exit some foreign markets under a new strategic plan outlined by chief executive Scott Thomson on Wednesday.
21h ago
Rogers Sugar strike at impasse, company says as it pauses talks with union
Rogers Sugar Inc. says it is pausing negotiations after the union representing striking workers at its Vancouver refinery rejected the company's latest offer.
Dec 144:11
Costco to pay special dividend as profit beats expectations
Costco Wholesale Corp. announced a special dividend of US$15 a share as the warehouse club chain beat profit expectations for the fourth consecutive quarter.
Dec 155:10
52 commerical and backyard flocks in B.C. have been infected with bird flu
More than 50 poultry farms in British Columbia have been infected with avian flu since October, but animal health officials say that rate is slowing as the fall migration of wild birds ends.
Dec 145:34
Blackstone, CPPIB take US$1.2 billion stake in Signature Bank deal
A joint venture that includes Blackstone Inc. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has won a stake in a nearly US$17 billion portfolio of commercial-property loans from the failed Signature Bank.
Dec 13
Enbridge to sell Alliance, Aux Sable stakes to Pembina Pipeline for $3.1 billion6:45
Enbridge to sell Alliance, Aux Sable stakes to Pembina Pipeline for $3.1 billion
Enbridge Inc. is selling its stakes in the Alliance pipeline and Aux Sable gas processing facility to Pembina Pipeline Corp. for $3.1 billion.
Dec 148:09
Gildan shareholders seek CEO reinstatement, allege 'grievous error' by board
Two of Gildan Activewear Inc.'s shareholders are demanding its former chief executive be reappointed to the company's top post.
23h ago
Communal living, senior-friendly neighbourhoods: Experts say housing innovations needed as Canadians
Canada’s senior population is projected to see unprecedented growth in the coming decades, and experts say new housing strategies are badly needed, including improving and expanding support for those who choose to grow old at home, and rethinking how entire neighbourhoods are built.