Fired without cause in Ontario? Here's what you need to know
SPONSORED: Companies are, perhaps surprisingly, allowed to fire employees without cause, for just about any reason. The important thing to note is that if you’re fired without cause, the company is required to pay severance.
6:49
Experts react to Bank of Canada hold
6:12
Stellantis to produce electric muscle cars in Windsor. Ont. plant
6:52
Women are making gains in employment, but face barriers in management: report
5:37
Federal government discontinues First-Time Home Buyer Incentive
5:15
Expert reaction to Q1 earnings from Canada's 'Big 6' banks
6:49
Canada tax changes to be aware of in 2024
23h ago
Surprising jobs numbers show Canadian labour is 'holding on': economist6:33
Surprising jobs numbers show Canadian labour is 'holding on': economist
Canada’s surprising job numbers for February show a resilient economy that has remained consistent over the past few months.
18h ago5:53
TSX recap: Index dips 0.26% after jobs data
Canada's main stock index crept lower on Friday while U.S. markets were also down, led by a 1.2-per cent loss on the Nasdaq after both countries saw fresh data on the labour market.
Dec 27
Smart Wealth with Thane Stenner
Award-winning portfolio manager and podcast host Thane Stenner helps you understand why being wealthy is not the same as being rich. Join him on this podcast featuring authentic conversations about success with brilliant and fascinating leaders who have built their wealth smartly and strategically and learn what they are currently doing to continue to stay wealthy, longer term.
19h ago
The Week Ahead: U.S. CPI data due; Quebec budget
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
19h ago6:05
McMaster University launches partnership with Celesta Capital
McMaster University and Celesta Capital, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, entered into a partnership to support start-ups and Canada’s technology industry.
Mar 7
Canadians paying billions of dollars in 'excess' bank fees: report4:14
Canadians paying billions of dollars in 'excess' bank fees: report
As the federal government pushes to reduce bank fees, a report from consultancy North Economics figures Canadians are overpaying by billions of dollars a year.
22h ago7:38
Apple reverses move to ban 'Fortnite' maker from the EU
Apple Inc., facing mounting pressure from regulators in the European Union, has reversed a decision to ban Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc. from offering its own iPhone app marketplace in the region.
Mar 76:51
BoC 'late' to cut rates, private sector 'starting to buckle': chief market strategist
A chief market strategist says the Bank of Canada is late in bringing interest rates lower and says policy is driving inflation above the two per cent target.
Mar 7
Hotels in major Canadian cities have now fully recovered: report7:45
Hotels in major Canadian cities have now fully recovered: report
During the height of the pandemic, travel was among the hardest-hit industries, but a new report suggests the hotel industry is stronger than before.
Mar 84:48
Hudson's Bay to sell Target kids clothes brand Cat & Jack in stores and online
A touch of Target is coming back to Canada.
Mar 89:08
CPP to invest up to US$2.2 billion in Telecom Italia’s network
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Telecom Italia SpA’s landline network.
Mar 88:47
'Floating petri dishes' no more: Cruises popular again for March Break travel
Cruises are surging back to popularity among Canadians this spring break, as more travellers look to try a mode of tourism they may have avoided since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mar 73:20
Perrin Beatty leaving Canadian Chamber of Commerce after 17 years
Perrin Beatty is leaving his post as president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce at the end of August.
Mar 6
Bank of Canada holds key rate at 5%, says too early to talk cuts6:51
Bank of Canada holds key rate at 5%, says too early to talk cuts
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate steady for a fifth consecutive meeting, acknowledging progress on inflation while reiterating that it’s still “too early” to consider rate cuts.
Mar 8
The Daily Chase: Canada adds 40K jobs, but jobless rate ticks up
Here are five things you need to know this morning.
Mar 76:32
Sleep Country to be 'opportunistic' after 'bumpy' quarter: CEO
The CEO of Sleep Country says his company will be “opportunistic” when making moves in the near-term, as the company looks to bounce back from a disappointing quarter.