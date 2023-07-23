You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
0:22
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
-
6:54
More than 1,000 Canadians take CRA to court over pandemic payments
-
1:17
Read the full statement on the Bank of Canada's rate hike
-
6:09
Pizza Pizza launches "Growflation Pizza" in response to rising food costs
-
8:36
These medical device stocks are positioned to grow: Portfolio manager
-
5:57
How will climate change affect Canada’s insurance market?
-
-
Jul 19
Canadian population growth to drive home prices higher and faster: Report6:34
Canadian population growth to drive home prices higher and faster: Report
The expected rise in Canada’s population is likely to make the country’s limited housing supply worse – and ultimately lead to even higher home prices, a report by Zoocasa forecasted.
-
Jul 21
Spotify eyes US$1 increase in monthly price of its ad-free service
Spotify Technology SA is planning a US$1-a-month increase in the price of its premium subscription, the ad-free version of its music and podcast streaming service.
-
Jul 21
TSX recap: Index climbs 110 points on energy, telecoms
Canada's main stock index gained more than 100 points Friday, led by strength in energy and telecom stocks, while U.S. markets were mixed.
-
Jul 21
The Week Ahead: Loblaw earnings; Canada GDP
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
Jul 216:46
Statistics Canada says retail sales up 0.2% to $66 billion in May
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.2 per cent to $66.0 billion in May, helped by gains at new car dealers and grocery stores.
-
Jul 20
Majority of Canadians expect their finances to worsen after latest rate hike: Survey7:45
Majority of Canadians expect their finances to worsen after latest rate hike: Survey
A majority of Canadians are bracing for some degree of financial pain stemming from the Bank of Canada’s latest interest rate hike, according to new survey data from the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Jul 218:35
B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada says it will hold a meeting Tuesday to recommend the terms of a tentative agreement to its membership.
-
Jul 215:13
Cole Kachur's Top Picks: July 21, 2023
Top picks from Cole Kachur, portfolio manager, senior investment manager, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth.
-
Jul 20
Should you buy Tesla's stock? Market experts weigh in11:45
Should you buy Tesla's stock? Market experts weigh in
As shares of Tesla suffered Thursday after the company reported potentially profit-hindering challenges, experts offered varied perspectives on the carmaker’s long-term outlook.
-
Jul 216:01
U.K. competition regulator concerned about LKQ-Uni-Select deal, reviewing company plans
The competition regulator in Britain has raised concerns about LKQ Corp.'s agreement to buy Canadian company Uni-Select Inc. and is reviewing a plan put forth by the companies to address its issues.
-
Jul 2111:27
The Daily Chase: Canadian retail sales slow; American Express under pressure
Here are five things to know this morning.
-
Jul 206:17
Consumer spending to soften in second half of 2023: Canadian Chamber of Commerce
Consumer spending is expected to cool in the third quarter as interest rate hikes continue to work their way through the economy, experts said.
-
Jul 216:13
Canada’s largest pension fund to seed more hedge fund start ups
Canada’s largest pension fund will seed more start up hedge funds this year as it broadens a program that aims to diversify its investments.
-
Jul 19
Rental costs outpace minimum wages in 'every single province': Study7:08
Rental costs outpace minimum wages in 'every single province': Study
A new study shows that rental costs across Canada are drastically higher than minimum wage salaries.
-
Jul 17
What to consider before budgeting with the cash-stuffing method4:29
What to consider before budgeting with the cash-stuffing method
Popularized through TikTok videos, cash stuffing has brought back the old-fashioned envelope system of budgeting: You divide up your cash into different envelopes, each dedicated to a category of spending or saving.
-
Jul 21
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that new commitments by Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by his White House are an important step toward managing the “enormous” promise and risks posed by the technology.