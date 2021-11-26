El Salvador ‘Bought the Dip,’ Acquiring 100 More Bitcoin

(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said that the Central American country had taken advantage the 7.7% decline in Bitcoin on Friday to purchase 100 more of the coins.

“El Salvador just bought the dip,” Bukele wrote on Twitter.

El Salvador had previously bought a total of 1,100 Bitcoin as of October 27. The country made the cryptocurrency legal tender alongside the dollar from Sept. 7.

Read More: Bukele Says El Salvador Plans $1B in Tokenized Bitcoin Bonds

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.