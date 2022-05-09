(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador’s government bought 500 Bitcoins on Monday, in its largest purchase to date of the cryptocurrency. A wider markets rout has driven Bitcoin’s price below $31,000 for the first time since July 2021.

The government bought the coins at an average price of $30,744, President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter. The government has purchased 2,301 Bitcoins since making it legal tender in September last year, according to data tracked by Bloomberg.

