(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador’s Congress approved a state of emergency request made by President Nayib Bukele to tame a wave of gang-related killings over the weekend.

The decree, which grants the government special powers by loosening arrest rules for as long as 30 days, follows a spike in gang violence that claimed 62 lives on Saturday alone, AFP reports.

The state of emergency request was approved by roughly 80% of lawmakers with 67 votes in favor out of 84, President Bukele said on his Twitter account.

