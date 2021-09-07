31m ago
El Salvador Democracy in Rapid Decline, Human Rights Watch Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele is dismantling democratic institutions at a more alarming pace than former President Hugo Chavez did in Venezuela, according to Human Rights Watch.
The group’s Executive Director for the Americas Jose Miguel Vivanco made the comments on Twitter, after the country’s top court last week ruled to allow presidential re-election.
Bukele fired the nation’s Attorney General and justices on the Constitutional Court in May and replaced them with allies after his party won control of the legislative assembly. His vice-president has proposed more than 200 changes to the constitution. Last year he sent troops into congress after opposition lawmakers declined to back a loan to fund his security plan.
El Salvador’s presidency didn’t immediately respond to a written request for comment.
The nation’s dollar bonds retested lows and were among the worst performers in emerging markets on Tuesday following the court’s ruling.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Mandatory vaccines in workplaces? Here's where the TSX 60 fall
-
9:17
NBA’s Steph Curry seals FTX crypto pact similar to Tom Brady’s
-
4:27
KFC isn’t advertising chicken tenders because of supply crunch
-
5:02
Millennial Money: 5 ways to rein in impulse spending
-
7:00
Federer-backed shoemaker to raise up to US$622 million in IPO
-
4:15
Canadian investment portfolios took flight during pandemic lockdown