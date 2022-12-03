(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has deployed 10,000 security forces to confront the threat from gangs in a suburb of the capital, San Salvador.

Soldiers and security agents surrounded the municipality of Soyapango on Saturday to remove gang members in the area, according to a statement issued by the presidency.

“8,500 soldiers and 1,500 agents have surrounded the city, while police teams and the army are tasked with extricating one by one all gang members still there,” Bukele said on Twitter.

“Ordinary citizens have nothing to fear and can continue to live their lives as usual,” Bukele said on the site. He said the operation is against criminals, not against “honest citizens.”

This is the latest move in Bukele’s Territorial Control Plan, a strategy for the recovery of places that have been dominated by gangs. His campaign against violence toughened in March after 62 people were slaughtered in some of the worst bloodshed since the nation’s civil war ended three decades ago.

El Salvador has long been one of the world’s most violent countries. Since March, the government has captured and imprisoned more than 50,000 alleged terrorists, according to El Salvador’s presidency.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.