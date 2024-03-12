(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador eliminated income tax on investment from overseas and remittances as leader Nayib Bukele seeks to attract capital and wealthy foreigners to the Central American nation.

Congress voted 69 to zero to cut the rate to 0% from 30%, with five abstentions, according to a post on X by the legislature. The tax is eliminated regardless of the amount of money being brought in.

Bukele and congress didn’t immediately provide an estimate of the fiscal cost of the move. Bukele was elected to a second five-year term in February.

Some enthusiasts of cryptocurrencies have relocated to El Salvador in recent years after Bukele made Bitcoin legal tender. Other foreign citizens moved to the country after Bukele’s mass roundup of gang suspects lead to a plunge in the homicide rate.

The nation’s dollar bonds have rallied in recent weeks after Bukele told investors the country is working to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. El Salvador recently won credit rating upgrades by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, though the nation remains deep in junk territory.

