(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador is offering to buy back some of its dollar bonds from investors as risk premiums on the securities fall, according to a statement on Monday.

The Central American country is offering to purchase notes due in 2025, 2027 and 2029, the statement said. El Salvador’s bonds extended gains in afternoon trading in New York, with the notes due in 2027 jumping as much as 1.4 cent to 90.1 cents on the dollar, according to indicative pricing collected by Bloomberg.

The extra yield investors demand to hold the nation’s debt over US Treasuries — known as the sovereign risk premium — has declined 57 basis points this year to 6.2 percentage points, according to data from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The nation has carried out two dollar bond buybacks in recent years. It was one of the first steps that President Nayib Bukele took to win back investor confidence. He also carried out a pension debt exchange and refinanced the local short-term obligations.

“Buying back of their debt is a positive forward looking indicator and shows the solid footing Bukele’s government is on,” said Oren Barack, managing director of fixed income at New York-based Alliance Global Partners. “Bonds should react positively over the coming weeks as further details of the buy-back emerge.”

Still, money managers have been growing cautious after the notes posted triple-digit returns last year. The fiscal accounts are deteriorating, and for months, government officials have promised a loan from the International Monetary Fund that has failed to materialize.

Still, the notes have gained amid a rally in risky emerging-market debt, delivering a 2.7% return so far this year, according to a Bloomberg index.

The buyback is “obviously positive move,” said Sergey Goncharov, a money manager at Vontobel Asset Management. “The sooner the country addresses shorter-term maturities, the more flexibility they will have for their other priorities.”

The offer expires on April 15 at 5 p.m. in New York. BofA Securities, Inc. is managing the deal, according to the release.

