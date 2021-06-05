Jun 5, 2021
El Salvador Plans Bill to Adopt Bitcoin As Legal Tender: CNBC
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele plans to submit legislation that will make Bitcoin legal tender in the republic, CNBC reported, citing a video broadcast to the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami.
Bukele also announced a partnership with Strike, a digital wallet company, to build a financial infrastructure with Bitcoin technology for his country.
