(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele plans to submit legislation that will make Bitcoin legal tender in the republic, CNBC reported, citing a video broadcast to the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami.

Bukele also announced a partnership with Strike, a digital wallet company, to build a financial infrastructure with Bitcoin technology for his country.

