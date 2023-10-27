5h ago
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Registers for Reelection
(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele registered as a candidate with the country’s electoral authority on Thursday night for February’s presidential election.
“The Salvadoran people want us to continue for 5 more years, making the changes this country needs,” Bukele told supporters outside the electoral authority office.
El Salvador will hold presidential and legislative elections on Feb. 4 with a potential runoff scheduled for March 3 if no candidate wins more than half of the votes. Polls suggest Bukele is likely to win by a large margin.
