(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele expects to ride a wave of voter support for his anti-crime policies to a second term in Sunday’s election, even as rights groups criticize mass arrests and abuses of civil liberties that have occurred on his watch.

Polls show Bukele holding a wide lead ahead of the vote, with support from about 80% of likely voters surveyed. Bukele’s political party, Nuevas Ideas, is also expected to win a majority in congress.

The 42-year-old former publicist has used emergency powers to lock up tens of thousands of alleged gangsters over the last two years, a move popular with voters who say the streets are safer in what was not long ago one of Latin America’s most dangerous nations.

From Honduras to Peru, leaders across the region are now copying his strategy as they grapple with violent crime.

Once considered the world’s murder capital, El Salvador saw killings fall to historic lows last year, official figures show. The number of Salvadorans caught crossing the US border fell by more than a third in fiscal year 2023, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

El Salvador has now jailed 1.6% of its population, the world’s highest incarceration rate. Rights groups accuse the government of violating due process and manipulating crime data, and have also criticized Bukele’s bid for reelection. In 2021, his party’s lawmakers voted to remove all of the Supreme Court’s top judges, and appointed new magistrates who ruled Bukele could run for a second consecutive term.

Bukele’s campaign sponsored ads claiming opposition candidates would release hordes of prisoners if elected, causing a spike in violence. He promised to keep harsh anti-crime policies in place during a second term.

“We must protect our achievements in security,” Bukele said in January. “We turned the most dangerous country in the world into the safest country in the Western Hemisphere.”

Bitcoin and the IMF

Bukele spooked markets by making Bitcoin legal tender in 2021, snubbing warnings from the US government and the International Monetary Fund about the risks of cryptocurrency. His administration even used public funds to purchase more than $100 million in Bitcoin.

He has since assuaged investor fears by making the country’s foreign debt payments on time, and recently reaffirmed his commitment to pay during a January meeting with bondholders. The government also vowed to work with the IMF if reelected.

“These elections will provide Bukele with an unprecedented popular mandate, which could be used to sign an IMF agreement following renewed talks,” Eurasia Group analyst Risa Grais-Targow wrote in a note. “Negotiations between the government and the fund have made substantial progress over the past several months.”

The IMF has urged El Salvador to drop Bitcoin as official currency, citing risks to financial stability and consumer protection. Bukele promised in December to issue long-awaited Bitcoin-backed bonds during the first quarter of this year, and his running mate Felix Ulloa said the government will remain committed to the cryptocurrency after the election.

The market’s focus “will be on prospects of an IMF program given fiscal sustainability concerns and efforts to enhance economic growth,” Barclays analyst Nestor Rodriguez wrote in a Feb. 1 note.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m., with initial results expected later Sunday night. The winner of the election will be sworn in for a five-year term on June 1. A runoff is scheduled for March 3 if no candidate wins more than 50% of votes.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.