(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Ancora has built a position in Elanco Animal Health Inc. and is pushing for leadership changes at the animal-medicine maker, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Ancora wants the Greenfield, Indiana-based company to replace Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Simmons and refresh its board, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Ancora, which is among top 10 shareholders of the company, is also urging Elanco to improve its margins, the people said.

If a settlement can’t be struck, Ancora plans to nominate board directors and has recruited a slate of director candidates, the people said.

“We engage regularly with our shareholders and welcome their feedback,” an Elanco spokesperson said in and emailed statement. “However, to date, we have had only one baseline conversation with Ancora in November. The company has returned to growth, the pipeline with a path to three potential blockbuster approvals in the first half of 2024 is nearing launch and management is focused on execution as they bring the pipeline to fruition.”

A representative for Ancora declined to comment.

Elanco, which provides veterinary services for farm animals and pets, has been targeted in recent years by Starboard Value and Sachem Head Capital Management.

Starboard nominated three directors to Elanco’s board in 2021 before withdrawing the nominations. It exited its investment in the company last year. In 2020, Sachem Head and Elanco reached a cooperation pact that put Managing Partner Scott Ferguson on the board. He stepped down in 2022.

Read more: Elanco Targeted By Sachem Head in Activist’s Biggest Bet

Elanco, a division of Eli Lilly & Co. before a separation in 2018, acquired a $7.6 billion animal health business from Bayer AG in 2020. Ancora believes the company has failed to derive value from the acquisition and left the company with a challenging debt load, the people said. Elanco has about $6 billion of debt, Bloomberg’s data showed.

Simmons has led Elanco for 15 years, since it was part of Eli Lilly. “Jeff guided the acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, deepening Elanco’s pet health business and bringing an equal balance between pets and livestock,” according to the company’s website.

Elanco shares, which have risen almost 13% this year, closed up 0.8% to $13.77 in New York trading Thursday, giving the company a market value of almost $6.8 billion. The shares are down 51% in the past two years, during which the the S&P 500 Index has posted a 1.8% gain.

Elanco announced in October it would start a process to declassify its board of directors in what it called a corporate governance enhancement plan, according to a statement. It also started allowing shareholders to amend the company’s bylaws and call special meetings under certain circumstances.

--With assistance from Ryan Gould.

