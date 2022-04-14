(Bloomberg) -- China has censored an audio clip of an elderly man in Shanghai begging a local official for help seeing a doctor, a sign of the pressure confronting the government as it enforces an increasingly unpopular lockdown on the financial hub of 25 million people.

“I can’t stand it now. I’ve finished all my medication,” a man identified by state media as Yu Wenming says in a phone call. “My throat hurts,” the 82-year-old adds, though it’s unclear why he’s sick. “My temperature is spiraling up.”

Zhang Zhen, a Communist Party official overseeing Yu’s neighborhood, says he can only provide some traditional Chinese medicine because he’s flooded with similar requests.

“Today I tried to send a pregnant woman to the hospital; today I’m dealing with an old man who just died,” he says in the call Tuesday. “I have done what the neighborhood committee can do, and I’ve also done what the neighborhood committee should not do.”

The Shanghai Observer ran a story Thursday that assured the public Yu was taken to the hospital, though it avoided getting into the specifics of the call. Users of Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat app are blocked from forwarding the original recording because it “violates relevant laws and regulations,” but it can still be played.

A copy of the clip that was circulating on WeChat is no longer accessible. Tencent didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

China Censors Shanghai Protest Videos as Lockdown Anger Grows

China earlier blocked videos of rare protest at a Shanghai housing complex in an attempt to make sure the unrest didn’t escalate. The city hosting the nation’s biggest stock market and major financial institutions has been on at least partial lockdown for more than two weeks – with cases on Wednesday hitting a record of more than 27,700.

Still, the city has also said it has just nine serious cases of Covid right now, raising questions among many in the financial center about the need for the sweeping restrictions. Residents of the Asian nation’s most sophisticated city are growing increasingly angry over shortages of food, medical supplies and treatment, and lack of word from the government on when their ordeal will end.

This desperation is presenting Chinese President Xi Jinping with one of the biggest tests of his decade in power -- and one that comes before a party congress later this year he’ll likely use to secure more time in power. Xi indicated Wednesday the nation needs to stick with its strategy of eliminating the virus altogether, largely via mass testing, quarantines either at home or in government facilities, and mostly sealed borders.

Desperation Hits Shanghai’s Chronically Ill as Infections Soar

While that approach has limited China’s death toll from Covid-19 – the nation of 1.4 billion people has suffered just 4,638 by official count – it has strained the economy, the public’s nerves and some government resources. In the phone call recording, the local official tells Yu that his superiors haven’t told him how to handle his case.

“I’m also very worried about the people seeking help,” Zhang says. “I’m also very angry but there’s nothing we can do. I tell you, Mr. Yu, there’s nothing I can do. There’s nothing I can do.”

“So what can I do?” Yu asks.

“I don’t know,” Zhang answers. “Maybe one day it will reach a point I can’t bear anymore myself. I will quit. I don’t know if this day will come soon.”

