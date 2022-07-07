(Bloomberg) -- Some of the US’s largest corporations and their trade associations in May poured $1.9 million into the campaign coffers of Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 victory over Donald Trump, according to a new report from an advocacy organization.

The Jan. 6, 2021, effort to stymie certification of the Electoral College results culminated in a deadly attack on the US Capitol. In the aftermath, dozens of companies said they would pause political donations, and some pledged to cease contributions to the 137 Republican members of the House and 10 senators who voted against certifying Biden’s win.

But members of the Fortune 500 and organizations that they belong to have so far given $18 million to those lawmakers and their party committees, according to Accountable.US, which bills itself as a nonpartisan watchdog group.

Republicans are favored to take control of the House in November’s midterm elections as the president’s party historically loses seats in elections held during their first terms. The donations came ahead of the televised House committee hearings examining the Jan. 6 riot, including an explosive June 28 testimony from a former White House aide.

Most corporate political action committees won’t report their June donations to the Federal Election Commission until July 20.

The two biggest PAC donors in May were not among companies that publicly paused their donations. Energy infrastructure giant Williams Cos. gave $126,000, while aerospace company Honeywell International Inc. gave $101,000, according to Accountable.US.

Of the more than 200 entities that donated in May, 42 of them had issued statements or paused donations in the wake of Jan. 6, the donation tracker provided by Accountable.US shows.

While members of the GOP House leadership including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana have each collected more than $500,000 from big business interests since Jan. 6, populist firebrands like Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, haven’t received a single donation from a corporate PAC, FEC records show.

Some companies faced social media backlashes after they resumed giving to Republicans who objected to the election results, including Toyota Motor Corp. After a barrage of criticism last year, the company’s PAC reversed its policy. Boeing Co. also faced scrutiny after its PAC resumed contributions to some election objectors last year, though it didn’t reverse course.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.