The Conservatives are doubtless still processing thumping defeats in Thursday’s by-elections. Joe Mayes outlines five takeaways from the votes, from Labour’s resilience to the rising force of Nigel Farage and Reform UK.Retail sales finally provided a glimmer of good news for the UK economy a day after shrinking GDP confirmed a shallow recession in 2023. The volume of goods sold in stores and online had their biggest monthly gain in almost three years in January.

And yet more good news: Energy bills are expected to fall 15% from April, cutting the typical annual bill by £293. That should help lower inflation, too.

Higher prices remain top of the Bank of England’s concerns, and BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill articulated what traders have been suspecting for weeks: A first interest-rate cut is still “several more months” away as inflation persists, he said Friday in Washington.People also shouldn’t get too carried away hoping for tax cuts in next month’s budget, Treasury Minister Bim Afolami cautioned. “The chancellor is taking a pretty cautious, small ‘c’ conservative approach,” he said in an interview.The ex-Goldman analyst found guilty of insider trading and fraud has been sentenced to 22 months in jail by a London judge. Mohammed Zina—who kept his weekend supermarket job—was charged for insider trades struck between July 2016 and December 2017, making about £140,000 in profit.

