(Bloomberg) -- The top elections official in Texas’s most populous county resigned after the discovery of more than 10,000 ballots from last week’s primary that hadn’t been counted.

Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria announced her plan to depart by July 1 during a meeting of the Harris County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, according to a video posted to YouTube. She said the timeline would allow a replacement to be in place by November’s general election.

Harris County, which includes Houston, failed to count more than 10,000 absentee ballots submitted in the primary, which also saw a delayed count of in-person votes that took some 30 hours to tally. The uncounted ballots are expected to be added to the official count Tuesday, according to a report from Houston television station KHOU.

“I remain committed to the office and its mission, and hope to aid in defeating harmful rhetoric to ensure successful elections in the future,” Longoria said. “Ultimately, the buck stops with me to address these issues and conduct elections on behalf of the voters. And I didn’t meet my own standards.”

She said the atmosphere around elections had been poisoned by “bad faith actors” after former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud after the 2020 presidential vote, and she hoped her departure would help restore faith in the process.

Republicans in Texas have passed new voting rules that critics say are meant to diminish turnout in the heavily Democratic area, along with Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.

